Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Biden Admin Doesn't Want to Stop Immigration Crisis

The situation at the nation's border with Mexico is continuing to worsen because cartels bringing immigrants in through Mexico know the Biden administration "doesn't have the will" to mitigate what's going on, and may not even want to stop the flow of people entering the United States, Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax Friday.

"The Biden administration wants open borders, but they know the American people do not want [them] and they won't buy into it," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The idea is to completely overwhelm our border apparatus."

His comments come as the administration is taking steps to restart the Trump-era "stay in Mexico" plan. Under that plan, asylum seekers are to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. President Joe Biden stopped the program, but a federal court said the termination was not justified.

Morale is already extremely low among Border Patrol agents because they are overwhelmed, said Cloud.

"These people signed up to protect and secure our border," said Cloud. "They care about the American people ... they want the best for their communities and want the best for the American people," said Cloud. "The Biden administration is embracing policies that overwhelm our southern border."

Meanwhile, a mandate is coming up that border agents be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Cloud blamed that on the "lawlessness" of the Biden administration and said it goes against constitutional liberties allowing Americans to make their own medical decisions.

In addition, he said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as the administration, is "doing nothing" to secure the border, but the Biden "authoritarian regime" is putting mandates on Americans, and that is concerning.

Cloud also slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been placed in charge of working on the root causes of the immigration situation, saying she has done nothing but conduct a publicity stunt with one visit to Texas.

"This last time, we saw tens of thousands of people at the border because it was out in the open," Cloud said, referring to when Haitians arrived in Del Rio, Texas, to come into the United States, but now there is reportedly a caravan of 60,000 more people heading north.

"The American people saw it, and so we saw a no-fly order because we didn't want drone footage of it," said Cloud. "Then we played the shell game where we started putting people out where they couldn't see it. My last trip to the border I was talking to one of the bus drivers there and he said, you should have seen this place a couple months ago or a couple weeks ago, because the last couple weeks they knew you were coming. They knew you all were coming."

