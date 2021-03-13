Rep. Michael Burgess to Newsmax TV: Biden Vaccine Narrative 'Disingenuous'

President Joe Biden's refusal to give any credit to his predecessors for the rapid delivery of a world-class coronavirus vaccine in less than a year is transparently "disingenuous," according to Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

"It's so disingenuous for now-President Biden to be saying, 'well, really, the cupboard was bare when I got there,'" Burgess told "Saturday Report" about Biden's lack of an acknowledgment of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, or even a mention of Trump and his coronavirus task force at all in his Thursday night address on the 1-year anniversary of the World Health Organization pandemic declaration.

"Well, who gave you what shot, sir, in December? Where did that come from? Was it manufactured out of thin air?

"So, look, the president the other night, he should have had some grace to say, 'thank you, Donald Trump for having the vision to get us through this.'"

Burgess added to host Carl Higbie this is not just a gratuitous plug for the former Republican president, but genuine praise for an expedited world-class, safe and effective vaccine that Biden now enjoys the luxury of distributing en masse during his presidency.

"It was a gamble; there was no guarantee that any of the vaccines were gonna work, let alone three or four of them," Burgess continued. "The president also took a gamble at, [Health and Human Services] Secretary [Alex] Azar took a gamble on, guaranteeing the purchase of millions of doses of vaccine before in any data was known, before it had gone to the FDA."

The Food and Drug Administration should have expedited the approval of the vaccines in October, something even Biden acknowledged in taking a shot at Trump on Thursday night, saying it took "months" to get the vaccine approved.

Nevermind it usually takes five years to produce a vaccine, Burgess said, there was a legitimate effort at work to keep President Trump from getting vaccine credit before the November 2020 election.

"I do think the FDA took way too long to get through their normal bureaucratic processes, but that's a subject for a different day," Burgess said. "I think we could have had this in October, but no one wanted it, apparently, some people didn't want it before Election Day."

