Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: Biden's Missteps 'Purposefully Destructive'

President Joe Biden's missteps during his first 18 months in office are more than just incompetence, but part of an "intentional" effort to "hurt" the United States, Rep. Michael Burgess said in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What a disaster," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There was a point in my life where I might have been kind enough to say this is incompetence, but it's not. This is intentional. It has been purposefully destructive."

Biden and his administration, Burgess added, "wanted to destroy everything that was available to them on Jan. 21, 2021. For a while, it seemed like they just wanted to undo what President [Donald] Trump had done. Now it seems like they want to hurt America, and I don't know why."

Burgess, a physician, said that he also finds Biden's cognitive health "worrisome," even though from a medical standpoint Burgess has difficulty rendering an opinion without an examination.

"In the last administration. I resented people who would come on television and make comments about President Trump's mental status," said Burgess. "But like everyone else, I've got eyes and ears, and you compare the person you're seeing in press conferences now and the individual who debated Paul Ryan in 2012, and it's an incalculable difference."

Burgess said the "erosion of [Biden's] mental faculties is out there for all to see … some physician or family member must be aware of what's going on, and they are obligated to speak up, and so far they have not."

Burgess also commented on the Democrats' push for legalizing abortion and said he does not see a shift in the party from being pro-choice to pro-abortion.

"It's pretty clear that they always were pro-abortion," said Burgess, whose practice was in obstetrics and gynecology for 30 years. "Abortions are a big business or were a big business in this country. Billions and billions of dollars were generated by terminating otherwise healthy pregnancies."

He also questioned why Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and others would object to pregnancy care centers.

"Why you would be against a center that is out there to help someone who's having a tough time in life?" Burgess said. "I can't understand that there's no valid explanation and, of course, the threats of violence that have now started that's absolutely unacceptable, and that needs to stop."

Meanwhile, people are concerned about inflation and the border, and Democrats are holding emergency meetings to discuss items such as contraception and same-sex marriage, said Burgess.

"No one is proposing anything that would be a threat to contraception, and we will spend the entirety of the day on Thursday arguing about something that is never going to happen," said Burgess.

