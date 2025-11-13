WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: michael banks | border patrol | sanctuary | immigration | charlotte | chicago | arrests

Border Patrol Chief to Newsmax: No Sanctuary From Immigration Laws

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 10:39 AM EST

Reports circulated Wednesday that Greg Bovino, President Donald Trump's top immigration enforcer in Chicago, might be reassigned as early as this week to Charlotte, North Carolina, or New Orleans.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks told Newsmax on Thursday that while he couldn't comment on Bovino's next destination, he said no U.S. city is off-limits for immigration operations. He also praised the two-month enforcement surge in Chicago marked by thousands of arrests.

"We're the United States Border Patrol, and we will go anywhere in the United States and arrest those in this country illegally," Banks said, rejecting the notion that any jurisdiction can function as a sanctuary.

He linked the expansion of interior operations to what he called "record lows" in unlawful crossings at the southern border, noting this has freed resources to pursue individuals released "unvetted" during the Biden administration.

"There's no such thing as sanctuary from immigration laws," Banks said on "National Report." "This is not about the type of status. It's about status. You're either in this country legally or illegally, and we'll go anywhere in this country."

Banks promised that enforcement will continue to accelerate.

"It's all gas, no brakes, downhill," he said, urging illegal aliens to "self-deport" before facing arrest and removal by federal agents.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Reports circulated Wednesday that Greg Bovino, President Donald Trump's top immigration enforcer in Chicago, might be reassigned as early as this week to Charlotte, North Carolina, or New Orleans.
michael banks, border patrol, sanctuary, immigration, charlotte, chicago, arrests
348
2025-39-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved