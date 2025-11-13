Border Patrol Chief to Newsmax: No Sanctuary From Immigration Laws

Reports circulated Wednesday that Greg Bovino, President Donald Trump's top immigration enforcer in Chicago, might be reassigned as early as this week to Charlotte, North Carolina, or New Orleans.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks told Newsmax on Thursday that while he couldn't comment on Bovino's next destination, he said no U.S. city is off-limits for immigration operations. He also praised the two-month enforcement surge in Chicago marked by thousands of arrests.

"We're the United States Border Patrol, and we will go anywhere in the United States and arrest those in this country illegally," Banks said, rejecting the notion that any jurisdiction can function as a sanctuary.

He linked the expansion of interior operations to what he called "record lows" in unlawful crossings at the southern border, noting this has freed resources to pursue individuals released "unvetted" during the Biden administration.

"There's no such thing as sanctuary from immigration laws," Banks said on "National Report." "This is not about the type of status. It's about status. You're either in this country legally or illegally, and we'll go anywhere in this country."

Banks promised that enforcement will continue to accelerate.

"It's all gas, no brakes, downhill," he said, urging illegal aliens to "self-deport" before facing arrest and removal by federal agents.

