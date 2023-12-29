Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Border Meet With Mexico a 'Sham'

The U.S.’ border meeting with Mexico was a “sham” as the Biden administration is averse to fixing the border crisis, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Friday.

“They didn't really do anything, but you have to understand from the get-go they don't want to do anything,” Van Drew said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Newsline.”

“This is not a problem to them; this is a change that they seek in the structure and the substance of the United States of America. This is not an accident. It's not a problem that just started on its own three years ago.

“We were in fine shape under President Trump; now look where we are. They want to change the country, and that's the scary part.”

Mexico said on Wednesday it had struck unspecified "important" deals with the United States after talks with U.S. officials on curbing record-high migration, which is likely to be a key issue in next year's U.S. elections.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken led the closed-door negotiations for the U.S. side, and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena told reporters she had pushed U.S. officials to ease any remaining curbs on cross-border trade.

The meetings came after more than half a million migrants this year crossed the dangerous Darien Gap jungle between South America and Central America. The figure is double last year's record, with many people fleeing crime, poverty, and conflict to seek a better life in the United States.

Donald Trump, the leading candidate to take on President Joe Biden in 2024, “is exactly right when he says that we're a nation in decline,” Van Drew said.

“What they're doing is bringing us down and hurting this country but that's what they want to do, and I am sad to say it but whether it's the rule of law or whether it's the open borders or a host of other issues, they are purposefully doing this. “Nothing happened in Mexico. Having some kind of a task force is going to do nothing. They're just trying to politically appeal to some people and hope that it will work. It will not.”

