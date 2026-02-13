Restaurant Owner to Newsmax: Free Food a 'Thank You' to ICE

An Arizona restaurant owner told Newsmax that his establishment offers free food to law enforcement personnel, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, because "we feel the need to say thank you" for their service.

Jorge Rivas, an El Salvador native and owner of Sammy's Mexican Grill in Catalina, Arizona, said Thursday on Newsmax2's "Ike Wingate America" that his restaurant has been welcoming law enforcement for years, even as anti-ICE activists attempt to shame businesses into cutting ties.

"We've been doing it for about five years," Rivas said. "Even back then, I noticed how many people were mistreating law enforcement."

Rivas said he was motivated by what he described as a growing culture of hostility toward police and federal agents, despite the fact that Americans rely on them in emergencies.

"When we call 911, we expect a guy to come over, blazing, ready to defend you, ready to help you," he said. "And nowadays, we see so many people out there interfering with their work… pushing them, kicking them."

At Sammy's, Rivas said officers are treated with respect and given the option to eat for free.

"They can get a free meal, not because we think that they cannot afford it," he said. "It's just because we feel the need to say thank you. We're thankful, we’re grateful for who you are, what you do."

Rivas emphasized that Americans can debate immigration policy without demonizing the men and women enforcing the law.

"Some people might say, well, what they’re doing is wrong," he said. "We can disagree on what is good and what is bad, or the laws need to be adjusted. That’s a whole different issue. But … that doesn’t give them the green light to be abusive and to try and hurt them."

A report from 13 News said Sammy’s policy went viral after "ICE Out" protests in Tucson, when many businesses reportedly closed or posted signs barring ICE agents from entering without a warrant.

Rivas said the attention exploded after someone asked whether his free-meal offer extended to ICE agents.

"I said, 'Yes, of course,'" Rivas told the news outlet.

The 13 News story also noted that Rivas has faced backlash before, including what he said were politically motivated efforts to harm his business online.

After the sign went viral, he received angry phone calls and negative reviews, but he also saw a wave of support from customers.

On Newsmax2, Rivas said the tide has turned.

"At the beginning, we had a lot of negativity," he said. "But in the last few days… a lot of great patriots coming over."

Rivas added that many Americans privately agree with supporting law enforcement but are afraid to speak up.

"Some people are afraid to say what is right," he said. "But we’re not afraid."

