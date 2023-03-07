×
Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax: Declare Mexican Drug Cartels Terrorist Organizations

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:11 PM EST

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday the situation at the U.S. southern border is so dire, it is time to classify drug cartels in Mexico as terrorist organizations.

Calls for such a classification have risen since four Americans caught in a drug cartel shootout were kidnapped Friday in the northern Mexican border town of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. Two of the Americans died, and the two survivors returned to the U.S. on Tuesday.

"If we were serious about this, there are solutions," Van Duyne told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "First of all, take these drug cartels and let us identify them as terrorist organizations. We should be treating them the same way that we treat ISIS and go after them. We have the ability we have the tools to be able to do that."

Van Duyne said the U.S. should stop funding nongovernmental organizations "which are basically a pass through of taxpayer dollars to promote illegal immigration over our borders."

A third solution, she said, is "send people back to the countries in which they came from when they come here illegally. Stop sending them into our country."

She added, "allow people to apply for asylum from the country that they are in, or the first safe country."

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:11 PM
