Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Administration Digging a Hole on Supply Chain Crisis

The Biden administration and progressive Democrats are in a hole when it comes to the supply chain disruptions, but instead of trying to get out, "they keep on digging," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We have workforce shortages because we have flooded the demand side of our economy with money," but the focus has been on service and production outside the United States, the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meanwhile, with the influx of goods coming from places like China and Vietnam, thousands of ships are backed up at the nation's ports, he continued.

"It started because of COVID ... when you incentivize people not to work, when you flood the economy with cash, so as inflation is going through the roof, we have these slowdowns," Meuser continued. "Every small business I talk to is breathless. They're working 14 hours a day because they're small businesses and they can't get the workers; their costs are going up. Their delivery is unreliable and cash flows are being affected because they are pre-paying for orders. "

Meuser added that more focus is being placed on the fact that there is consumer cash, not on the supply and production side of the equation, particularly when it comes to American goods.

"That's something that people in our country can do is buy from your local businesses," he said. "Buy American to the best of your ability. So many things are being ordered online and all that's coming from China."

Meanwhile, businesses are worried about what the rules will be on vaccinations, and if they'll have to fire people who haven't gotten their shots, said Meuser.

Meuser also commented on the high numbers of jobs that are not getting filled in trucking and shipping, saying that the jobs remain open partly because of the disincentives that are out there keeping people from wanting to take the positions, and partly because of the rules in play for truck drivers.

"For instance, if you're under 21, 18 and 21, you can't cross over interstate lines, which is ridiculous, and that's a bill that we're working on," said Meuser. "We're not going to blame the Biden administration on it, but we're certainly not embracing it and doing the things that matter."

He added that there was a great deal of mismanagement going on at the Los Angeles airport, but "that would create speed bumps, not this terrible mess."

The negotiations for trillions in spending will also not solve the supply chain troubles, as they focus on entitlements and other payments that have nothing to do with production, said Meuser.

