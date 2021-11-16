Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Infrastructure Bill Too Tied to 'Bogus' Spending Demands

There are some "good aspects" in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law, but the biggest problem with it is that it's tied into the much larger spending bill that "will deliver very little for the American people," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Last year, Congress spent $5.6 trillion in taxpayer money to get us through the recovery crisis," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The Democrats are now determined to spend much more than that in the neighborhood of $7 trillion while we're in a recovery this year."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a vote on the Build Back Better bill by the end of day Friday, and Meuser said he believes that Democrats will be pushing for several bills before they face losing control of the House in next November's races.

"This 'build back bogus' bill is the best example," said Meuser. "They're determined to grow the government, not grow the economy. That's very dangerous. It causes inflation."

Already, he said, Democrat policies are causing workforce shortages, supply chain issues, and more.

"They're going on the attack on our domestic energy," he added. "Those are serious national security issues, not to mention the major inflation taking place in so many different products, not just at the pump."

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders last week "threw in everything but the kitchen sink" on the spending to ensure it has the progressive votes in the House to pass it, said Meuser.

"They're certainly not trying to gain any Republican votes," he continued. "They're giving no consideration of fiscal responsibility."

Meuser said he does expect the bill will be changed in the Senate, but he thinks the bill should be killed there, as it will "exacerbate all the problems that we have."

"It's going to enormously increase our deficit," he said. "The American people won't see any return on investment from it. It's a monstrosity that needs to be removed, to be killed for the benefit of the American people."