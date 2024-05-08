Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Spending Bill Wasn't 'Everything' Dems Wanted

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., expressed dissatisfaction with recent spending bills during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, stating that concessions were made to prevent further debt escalation despite reservations among House conservatives.

"We certainly didn't give them anywhere near everything they wanted," Meuser stated on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "If we did, we'd have another $2 trillion in debt."

Meuser highlighted ongoing efforts to address issues such as energy production and regulatory oversight while navigating a narrow majority in the House.

"We have agencies completely out of control, like the SEC and the FDA," Meuser said. And, frankly, the Small Business Administration, now our one-vote majority has kept the far left from engaging in their very extreme policies."

Regarding recent legislative outcomes, Meuser acknowledged his dissatisfaction with certain aspects but noted the challenges the current political landscape poses.

"I wasn't happy with those passed bills," Meuser admitted. "With [Joe] Biden in the White House and [Chuck] Schumer running the Senate," it's challenging to get the full GOP agenda signed into law.

The recent $1.2 trillion spending bill passed with bipartisan support, although some House conservatives criticized it, NBC News reported.

The measure narrowly passed, securing 68% of the House vote, slightly surpassing the required threshold of 67%. A majority of Republican lawmakers opposed the legislation.

"It's total lack of backbone, total lack of leadership, and a total failure by Republican leadership. There's no other way to describe it," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on Steve Bannon's War Room at the time. "This bill is an abomination."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., further stirred controversy by filing a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., citing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

In response, Democratic leaders affirmed their support for Johnson, signaling a united front against internal challenges.

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries and his deputies, Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said in a statement, Axios reported.

"If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," they said.

While Democrats secured key provisions in the spending legislation, including the exclusion of Republican-backed border security measures, some GOP lawmakers remained steadfast in their opposition, the Washington Examiner reported.

"We should get at least something significant in the fight. We should use our leverage," Roy asserted.

In contrast, Meuser defended the need to navigate compromises in a divided Congress, stating, "Sometimes you gotta take the most conservative bill you can pass."

