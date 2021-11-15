Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Infrastructure Plus Spending Bills Equals 'Disaster'

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill being signed by President Joe Biden was "far from perfect," but with it being attached to $4 trillion in additional spending through President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation, that makes it "completely unacceptable," Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax Monday.

"Last year, we spent $5.6 trillion for recovery and relief and for vaccines, and this year, if the Democrats have their way, they're going to spend more than that this year alone, with $6 trillion or maybe even $7 trillion," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Meuser said he helped design the infrastructure bill, but when it became attached to the other spending bill, which includes an additional $1 trillion of taxes primarily focused on the nation's small businesses, the combination is a "disaster."

The Biden team is also "completely out of touch" with its push about the programs that will benefit from the spending bill, when in reality the money that will be spent will just lead to inflation, said Meuser.

"All of this spending does nothing but add to our money supply," he said. "Our money supply in our country is up over 35% already. That's unbelievable, but that [is] creating the effect on the inflation that we have and on workforce, which leads to low supplies nationwide."

Further, the Democrats backing the spending bill "believe in their socialist agenda" but they also want to raise taxes and to empower the IRS to track down people when the administration is doing nothing about the U.S.-Mexico border, said the congressman.

"All of that weakens our national security and is making us dependent on foreign energy," Meuser continued. "They're rattling our economy to no end and showing absolutely no fiscal responsibility. It will be a very expensive Christmas, and there's nothing they can do about it if they follow this plan that they have."

Meuser, meanwhile, discussed the numbers in a new ABC News-Washington Post poll that shows the president's favorable numbers dropping while 51% of voters said they prefer Congress to be held by Republicans, compared to 41% favoring a Democrat-led Congress.

"What we could learn [from that] is that we need to be listening to our constituents," said Meuser, adding that last week, when voters elected Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, they spoke about which direction they want for their government.

