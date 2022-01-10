Rep. Meuser: Biden WH Flying 2,000 Illegal Migrants to Pennsylvania at Night

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's administration has flown about 2,000 migrants who entered the country illegally, mostly minors, to his home state of Pennsylvania, with 13 flights landing ''in the dead of night.''

''What's occurred here is we've had at least 13 flights, mostly minors, definitely some adults, flying into eastern central Pennsylvania, primarily Allentown, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton,'' Meuser said on Monday's ''American Agenda.''

''It's a very, very unsettling situation. Imagine for my community [when] almost 2,000 illegals [are] being flown in, literally in the dead of the night.''

Meuser said he wrote a letter to Biden and the administration to explain the issue and met last week with the Department of Health and Human Services to get some answers about the flights, but the agency could not say why they were being made in the middle of the night.

''I understand HHS is trying to mitigate these disastrous, disastrous [border] policies, it's the Biden administration that are putting all these young people from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, in terrible harm's way. They're being brought across by the cartels,'' he said.

''They're attempting to follow [up] and address this to get them to a location somewhere, HHS tells me, in the New York metropolitan area, or New Jersey, or New England. So, the whole thing is a mess. They're trying to mitigate it through this policy.''

More than 2 million migrants have crossed the southern border illegally since Biden took office last January, according to numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Meuser said HHS told him that the migrants being relocated have been screened for COVID and have undergone a background check before they are sent to other states, but he is not sure how complete those checks can be if the migrants are not displaying proper identification.

Meuser said the administration should be honest and tell the people in the communities that the migrants are relocating to, so they can be prepared to handle the influx of people, especially in schools.

''[They should] tell us. Tell the local community so we can prepare for it,'' Meuser said. ''What about the schools? How about a school district that received 40 folks coming in, young people coming in that don't speak English, into their school district? That would be something that would be important for them to know.''

