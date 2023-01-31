Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Constituents 'Upset' by Newsmax Drop

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Tuesday said "upset" constituents are voicing anger over DirecTV's "shallow" decision to boot Newsmax, noting that the carrier has nearly a dozen "liberal" programs on its platform.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Meuser said he's signed on with 41 congressmen who are demanding more information about the move.

"This is a ridiculous situation, and I think DirecTV's response and position is very shallow and not appropriate and very, very hypocritical because they have at least 11 liberal stations on board with them," Meuser said. "Now they largely have one."

According to Meuser, there are over 1 million DirecTV subscribers in Pennsylvania.

"We're getting dozens of calls here into my office saying, 'Hey, how come I don't have Newsmax?'" he said.

"I have upset constituents, so that makes me upset and they're rightfully … upset," Meuser said. "It's very hard to argue that there isn't a bias taking place as well as the so-called 'deal,' as I understand, is, Hey, you can stay on. We're just not going to pay you."

Meuser added: "That would be wonderful if somebody said Hey, you can still work here, but we're not going to pay you anymore. I don't think that works out very well."

Meuser also weighed in on the debate over the tenure of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on the House Foreign Relations Committee, saying he's likely to vote no for keeping the progressive Democrat aboard.

"I am, as of right now, [a no vote] for that committee, and I don't necessarily mean it in a disrespectful way," he said.

"But for someone to be that subjective and that set in their beliefs, in my view, without having more facts at their disposal or having a reasonably open mind for the improvements that could be made for the future, is unhelpful on that committee."

