Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Deliberately Undermining US Economy

Democrats are deliberately undermining the U.S. economy and using government gridlock as a political weapon against President Donald Trump's agenda, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday.

Meuser, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said Democrats' handling of key economic and healthcare policies shows they're willing to "damage America" if it helps them politically.

"When he says, 'Obamacare cost more,' in the words of Sen. John Kennedy, duh," Meuser told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"I mean, just look at the numbers. It's $350 billion higher. And when they say that Republicans caused this, once again, just look at the numbers. I mean, they really think people are going to believe their lies continuously rather than be informed of the truth. And that's what the Democrats are entirely betting on."

The Pennsylvania lawmaker argued that Democrats are intentionally obstructing progress on critical fiscal issues to score political points.

"Look, we've got some serious issues here," he said.

"The Democrats, honestly, and I don't like being general about Democrats, but I am at this point, they think damaging America, damaging the economy, is what's best in their view. So, as they can stop the Trump agenda and gain some sort of better political position that may help them in the future. And that's pretty outrageous."

Meuser also criticized the ongoing stalemate in the Senate over a potential continuing resolution to keep the government open, calling the dispute over the length of the stopgap "nonsense."

"There are some negotiations taking place in the Senate. We should be able to come up with something. There's no reason for it," he said.

"If they're fighting over the time frame, I mean, give me a break. Whether it's eight weeks, seven weeks, two months, we've got to get the government open, and then we need to get to the people's business, including correcting the ACA, which is way out of whack."

The congressman said Democrats' insistence on more spending and bureaucratic control has fueled inflation, weakened small businesses, and left working families struggling with rising costs.

He urged lawmakers to focus on fiscal responsibility, and to make fixing the Affordable Care Act a priority once government funding is secured.

"We need to stop the political theater and get back to the people's business," Meuser said. "Americans deserve a government that's functional and policies that make sense — not gamesmanship designed to hurt the country for political gain."

