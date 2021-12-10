Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Set on Passing 'Any Size' Debt Ceiling Limit

The Senate's 59-35 vote to avoid a filibuster on increasing the debt ceiling is an indication that Democrats have set the chamber's members to pass a debt ceiling "more or less of any size, any level that they would like," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Friday.

"I am very opposed to it for a number of reasons," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meuser said Democrats don't want fiscal responsibility: "When I got to Congress two years ago, three years ago, the debt was at $19 trillion. It's now like $29 trillion, and with this raise that they're planning it will likely go up $3 trillion, $4 trillion, maybe even $5 trillion."

The Senate on Thursday afternoon advanced the bill through a procedural vote, 64-36, drawing support from 14 Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold, reports The Wall Street Journal. Later in the day, the Senate had its 59-35 vote for final passage.

Once President Joe Biden signs the package, Democrats will start the process of passing a separate bill to raise the debt ceiling, which will not need GOP support to be approved.

The plan comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., negotiated for several weeks.

Meuser told Newsmax that Republicans may have had a better chance of defeating Biden's Build Back Better legislation had they known the numbers on the debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, Meuser said Biden's policies have caused a huge difference in the national economy.

"Look where we were two years ago, pre-COVID," he said. "Lower taxes were driving a very competitive economy. Wages were going up in all categories. Our unemployment rate was incredibly low."

And now, with COVID continuing to be an issue, production is still extremely low, and "we have 11 million people not looking for work," said Meuser.

"That's due to the Biden policies of overspending and not focusing on the production side of our economy. It's lopsided. It's unusual that we've got more jobs available than we do people looking for work. That hasn't happened in our history at the level that it's happening right now."

Meuser also discussed a recent poll showing that few people want Biden to seek reelection or Vice President Kamala Harris to run for office in 2024 and said it's hard to believe Biden would "run in an effective manner."

"They have a very weak bullpen, primarily because they have a very weak game plan for their team," he said.

"Their policies are ineffective. They're woke and they're weak, even on the international front. I mean, we've got some serious issues right now in Ukraine that hopefully, they're going to address in a serious manner and see it through."

Americans, he added "love our Constitution. They want law and order. They want a strong economy. They want strong national security. We want a border that's secure. And yes, we do want fiscal responsibility and we want opportunity. We don't want equal outcomes. We want equal opportunity."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here