Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Will Still Push for 'Bigger Government' With Bill

Democrats will try to pass a revised, but smaller version of the Build Back Better Act in January because they "believe in bigger government" but don't appreciate that the bill will be a "build a bomb for inflation," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"What's concerning is they're focusing on this huge expansion of government when our private sector and our production side continue to create all kinds of supply chain issues," said the Pennsylvania Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats held a caucus meeting Tuesday to discuss the fate of the spending bill after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., torpedoed it, reports NBC News.

Meuser said that the gist of the meeting "was about undoing the filibuster and passing a version of HR One, which is a nationalization of a one-party system for elections."

President Joe Biden supported the filibuster "for the entirety of the time" he was in the U.S. Senate, said Meuser.

He added that the radical left acts as if people who don't agree with them 100% are the enemy, and noted that Manchin, after meeting with White House officials on Friday, had said a version of the bill had been worked out that he could "agree to."

"The White House on Saturday came out blasting Manchin, and he didn't like that very much," said Meuser. "So he went from a potential yes, on Friday to a hard no on Sunday. It just shows the unbelievable mismanagement and the harsh, shrill messaging that comes out of this White House and a missed opportunity for the Democrats."

Meanwhile, 23 Democrats have announced they're retiring in 2022 rather than running for reelection, and Meuser said that anyone who is looking at the math and seeing the polls knows that people don't like the results of Biden's far-left policy agenda.

"[They are] giving real consideration to doing something else rather than running a hard election and then losing, perhaps in a dramatic way," said Meuser. "We do think there's going to be more Democrats bailing for good reason. I mean, they can do the math.

"They run those numbers, and they see that people don't like pretty much anything that they're working on, and it just keeps on getting worse from inflation and all the international threats that exist."

