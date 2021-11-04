Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: American Voters Got Bernie Sanders, Not Biden

This week's GOP election wins were a direct response to President Joe Biden's growing lean to the left, progressive policies espoused by Sen. Bernie Sanders, and because of the fears over inflation, crime, and more, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax Thursday.

"The American people thought they were voting for good old Joe Biden, but instead, they got Bernie Sanders and then some, and a very willing accomplice in [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

In addition to the tragedies that occurred with the pullout from Afghanistan and pressures from China, daily living issues are "not being heeded," said Meuser.

Americans are worried about inflation, high gas prices, and crime, he added.

"I have people saying to me all the time, 'hey, I'm not going to the city,' whether it's Philly or New York because they don't think it's safe, and in many cases, they're right," said Meuser.

The schools are also an issue, and parents are starting to stand up against what they believe is the curriculum that is harming their children, said Meuser.

The lawmaker added that he can't figure out the logic Democrats are trying to use to get their spending bill passed.

"Let's have the Republicans sit down as well and let's come up with something that's bipartisan," said Meuser. "Let's do the things that matter and make America more competitive and actually help our small businesses."

But the additions to the bill have made it like a "special interest Christmas, where only the favorite child is getting the gift and everybody else has to pay for it," said Meuser.

This includes the news that Democrats are considering adding a five-year repeal of the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction through 2025, said Meuser.

He also agreed that people won't forget what's going on when they go to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

"They're facing it every day, every moment, when they put gas in the car, or they go to the store," said Meuser.

