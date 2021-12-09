Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden, Administration Staging 'Assault' on Energy

President Joe Biden and his administration have staged "an assault" on the nation's domestic energy industry that hasn't eased, even with gasoline prices dropping by about 7 cents a gallon, Rep. Dan Meuser said Thursday on Newsmax.

"This is all due to a cause-and-effect situation," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"He's calling the banks off all the upstream investment for the energy industry. They're putting prohibitions on federal lands. They're threatening taxes on natural gas this week."

Then, to "add insult to injury," the administration is "begging Russia and OPEC to ship us more energy to bring down costs" while releasing supplies from the strategic reserves, Meuser continued.

"That was just for show," he added. "They're doing a very poor job related to our domestic energy."

Overall, the administration has also created some "real serious issues" for the nation, and Americans are "very unhappy" with matters ranging from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to the situation at the border.

"Our economy every day, they're facing these inflationary issues and high gas prices," said Meuser.

"It's just getting worse, and meanwhile, they're talking about this build-back government bigger bill, which is only going to add more money and liquidity into the market without focusing on productivity," he said.

Instead, the administration needs to "stop everything they're doing and let the economy settle down and definitely don't pass Build Back Better. It will exacerbate every problem we have," Meuser added.

The congressman also discussed Biden's call for economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

"Certainly Congress is taking this very seriously," said Meuser.

"We will see how seriously the Biden administration takes it. Russia must stand down. We recognize Ukraine as a sovereign state, and we must have a great united front with our European allies that needs to hold fast. This is a very, very serious issue. The Russians have more troops along the Ukraine border than they've ever had in a gathering since World War II. So this is a real issue by the administration has to make it a top priority."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also detects a sense of weakness from Biden, said Meuser.

"The Biden administration has got to take this very, very seriously, and the American people need to know that. Everything they say they need to mean, and the Russians need to know we have a united front and that we will carry through on these promises/threats."

