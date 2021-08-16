Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Afghanistan Pullout Disaster 'Could Have Been Avoided' With Trump

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax Monday that the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that saw the Taliban take over the country in 10 days, would have likely been avoided with a continuation of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“This this could have been avoided if we truly would have realized and strategized the contingencies,” Meuser said during “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “This is the reason that President Trump did not pull us out because the Intel did not substantiate such a move at that point, they couldn't work out the plan B, if you will, the contingency, and Biden just they went for it. We now have our embassy being evacuated, scenes of Saigon.”

The capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, fell to Taliban forces with the President and members of his government fleeing the country, just 10 days since beginning its advance throughout the war-torn country.

Refugees trying to leave are shown on video trying to climb on a U.S. military evacuation plane taking off from the airport, eerily reminiscent of the fall of Saigon during the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Trump put out a statement on the fall of Kabul Monday.

“First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID, and it has come roaring back. Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday. “The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge. Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him if they can find him.”

President Joe Biden gave a speech on the evacuations Monday, in which he said that he “made the decision” to completely leave Afghanistan, America’s longest war lasting some 20 years, so that he would not “pass the responsibility” to a fifth presidential administration.

Biden said we entered the country in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to get the mastermind responsible, Osama Bin Laden, who was later killed at his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

“That was a decade ago,” Biden said. “We were not there (Afghanistan) to nation-build.”

He did admit that the fall of the country happened “much quicker” than the administration anticipated, but that the future of the country was in its own hands, rather than have the U.S. fight its civil war for them.

