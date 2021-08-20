Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Wanted Afghanistan to Be His 'Hero Moment'

President Joe Biden wanted the withdrawal from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to be his "hero moment" but his political ploy didn't work, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Friday.

"(Angela) Merkel, the German chancellor, even said she believed President Biden did this for domestic political purposes," said the Pennsylvania Republican on Newsmax's "National Report," while questioning why Biden would move forward with the plans for a quick withdrawal.

"What was President Biden looking for, his hero moment?" said Meuser. "That troops would be withdrawn and a civil war would ensue and he'd stand on a platform say, 'God bless the ANA and the Afghan troops fighting for their country?' This is outrageous."

Americans need to know that Biden's actions were taken for political reasons, and "not the interest of our country," he added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has seized the military equipment that was left behind, "as I have mentioned before, over 100 at least, Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft," said Meuser. "This was beyond hasty. It was very much of a retreat. Certainly, God bless the veterans who were there, who kept us safe for 20 years. When they make policy decisions like this, you know it is just a bit of a shameful day for America. Nevertheless, we always come back."

Meuser also accused Biden of making a press conference concerning coronavirus booster shots in an attempt to draw attention away from Afghanistan.

"These so-called leaders tend to think people are stupid," said Meuser, but meanwhile, Britain and Germany are both putting troops in the streets in Afghanistan to get their people out, rather than engage in a withdrawal that is an "unmitigated disaster from stern to stem."

All that can be done at this point, he added, is to demand positive action be taken by the United States to quell the situation in Afghanistan, and to inform the Taliban that we are not going to stand for a festering pot of terrorism being created in Afghanistan."

