Mercedes Schlapp to Newsmax TV: 'Far Left in Charge' of 'Weak' Biden

Doing away with the filibuster and packing the court is a conversation that began in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, but weak leadership is allowing it to fester, according to former Trump White House Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp on Newsmax TV.

"I think what you have seen is a destruction of, actually, the moderate Democrat," Schlapp told Thursday's "John Bachman Now." "There's very few left. What's reining in the Democrat party is the far-left group. They're the ones in charge. They're the ones setting the agenda, and obviously what we are also seeing is a weak president who basically gives in on a whim to these leftists."

President Joe Biden had once called court packing a "boneheaded idea," and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is saying she will not bring a Democrat bill seeking to pack the Supreme Court with 4 more justices to a vote in her House, but Schlapp is skeptical.

"We see that these liberal Democrats are very good at pressuring Nancy Pelosi," Schlapp told host John Bachman. "We've seen that happen in the past, so it'll be interesting to see if the speaker stays strong on her position not to move this forward.

"But let's just think this through: She does support this commission that Joe Biden has put together and those recommendations will be very telling, because the mere fact that the Democrats are even entertaining this idea of packing the court is dangerous.

"They are looking to politicize the Supreme Court. They are looking to destroy our institutions and literally the American framework. I tell you, John, you watch this happen in the United States. These are the actions that happen in Latin America, in communist countries like Venezuela, where they pack the courts where they change the institutions to favor one party.

"If we go in that direction, we will lose America."

The fact Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a moderate vote Republicans might need to rely on to stop the liberals' forcing of partisan legislation scares Schlapp.

"We're in a scary position," Schlapp concluded. "I mean, we've seen Sen. Manchin turn against Republicans many times. So this is a moment where we're in a very delicate position, and it's really going to be the next year and a half before midterm elections to see if we can hold back and ensure that they don't get rid of the filibuster.

"If they get rid of the filibuster, it's all hands in. It is a matter of watching the progressive agenda being dictated and implemented in across the country. Our last line of defense, John, it's going to be the governors. It's gonna be the Republican governors saying, 'we're not going to put up with federal government encroaching on our state."