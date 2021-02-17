Tags: Coronavirus | Donald Trump | Exclusive Interviews | Joe Biden | Newsmax TV | Vaccines | mentally

Donald Trump to Newsmax TV: Biden Lying or 'Mentally Gone' on Vaccine Gaffe

(Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Wednesday, 17 February 2021 06:18 PM

Former President Donald Trump laid into President Joe Biden on Newsmax TV on Wednesday night for his "dumb statement" at a CNN town hall Tuesday, suggesting there was no vaccine before the new administration.

"I saw that he said there was no vaccine when he came into office, and yet he got a shot before he came into office," Trump told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "It was already in early November when we announced it, but we actually had it substantially before that. We were giving millions of shots and millions of doses.

"So he's either not telling a truth, or he's mentally gone, one or the other."

Trump told host Greg Kelly, it had to be a joke, right?

"Could he be joking? Because, frankly, that was a very dumb statement."

But Trump did revel in the fact even his own detractors are having to come to his defense against Biden's latest verbal gaffe.

"Biden's being killed on that whole thing," Trump said.

"Even the haters are saying, you know this vaccine was announced long before. He is getting lit up on that one."

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump laid into President Joe Biden on Newsmax TV on Wednesday night for his "dumb statement" at a CNN town hall suggesting there was no vaccine before the new administration.
mentally, gone, inauguration, operation warp speed, cnn, town hall
239
2021-18-17
Wednesday, 17 February 2021 06:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved