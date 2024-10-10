WATCH TV LIVE

Police Chief Melanie Bevan: 'We Were Planning for the Worst'

Thursday, 10 October 2024 08:57 PM EDT

Bradenton, Florida, police officers were ready for worst-case scenarios as a result of Hurricane Milton, but luckily they caught a break, Police Chief Melanie Bevan told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We were planning for the worst. We were planning for recovery," Bevan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And when I say recovery, a lot of people just think, 'Oh, well, they're going to pick up branches and help with power lines.' We were planning on recovering bodies. That didn't happen."

She said Milton's last-minute "wobble" sent the worst of it 15 miles south and that it caused devastation, "but not the devastation we were planning on."

Bevan said Hurricane Helene played a part in their relatively good fortune.

"I think that because of last week's hurricane, it scared people enough — except for the dummies that were riding their bikes in 50-degree gusts. We haven't found them, so hopefully they're safe. But I think people took heed. Most folks got out.

"And so far no deaths reported in this entire area," she added.

Bevan said her team is well-practiced in preparing for hurricanes, but "we practiced on this one harder than we ever have."

"We had to remove 45,000 pieces of evidence from our building — a building that we watched from across the street as roof tiles flew off. So there was a point during the storm we didn't know if it was going to make it, but it did," she said.

She said there are lots of downed trees and roof damage, "but you know, we were prepared. They always say you know, overprepared, underprepared. I think we played it right, right on this time. And thank goodness it worked out best for us."

