Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Trump Rx Could Cut Prescription Drug Costs for Millions

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz promoted the newly launched TrumpRx.gov prescription drug pricing website during a Friday morning television interview with Newsmax, saying the platform could significantly reduce costs for Americans struggling to afford medications.

The TrumpRx website officially launched Thursday evening, advancing the Trump administration's renewed push for "most favored nation" drug pricing, which aims to align U.S. prescription drug prices with the lowest prices paid overseas.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Oz encouraged Americans to visit the platform directly to "get the benefits" provided, adding that the pricing disparities between the U.S. and foreign markets have long been unjustifiable.

"We pay three times more for the exact same drugs made in the same factories … than folks overseas pay for those same drugs," he said. "There's no excuse."

Oz said President Donald Trump demanded action from the pharmaceutical industry, resulting in lower prices now being made available through the TrumpRx platform.

"They fixed it. They gave access to us — the best prices — as the president described," Oz said.

"Now, we give them to you, the American people."

According to Oz, TrumpRx currently lists around 43 prescription drugs, with plans to expand rapidly. He said the initial offerings include some of the most expensive medications in the U.S., including GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

"We only have about 43 on the site today; it's going to rapidly build up over time," Oz said. "The 43 we have on there are some of the biggest drugs in America — the most expensive drugs."

Oz highlighted what he described as a major development involving an oral pill version of a weight loss drug now listed on the site.

"There's a pill version of it which is also on the site. That's $150," he said.

"Now remember these used to be $1,200 a month."

He emphasized the benefit for cash-paying Americans who lack comprehensive insurance coverage.

"Those are the folks who are often the most at risk because they don't have wonderful insurance programs," Oz said.

"You should go to the site and generally use it. At least check the prices."

In response to a question about insured Americans, Oz said TrumpRx could still offer savings, particularly for drugs not routinely covered by insurance plans.

"There's a lot of drugs that really aren't covered by insurance, frequently fertility drugs," Oz said. "One in three American families is having trouble having babies."

"And so now, you can get those drugs at 10% of the price."

Oz said the website helps users identify where to obtain medications, whether through local pharmacies, mail-order services, or directly from manufacturers. The site also provides pricing tools, printable coupons, and QR codes compatible with smartphones.

"Your doctor still has to prescribe the medications," Oz said. "These are only prescription medications, but they're the most expensive and most widely used medications."

Oz said the administration believes the program will reshape the prescription drug market by increasing transparency and reducing the influence of intermediaries.

"We believe we'll not just save money, we'll save lives," he said.

