Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Trump Undaunted by Big Pharma Lobby

President Donald Trump was able to negotiate lower drug costs because he is "undaunted" by the powerful pharmaceutical lobby, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told Newsmax on Thursday.

He was referring to the president's new initiatives, including a TrumpRx direct-to-consumer website offering discounted medicines and a deal with Pfizer to cut the price of many products.

"So how is it possible it [a prescription drug deal] never happened? It's because there's entrenched special interests," Oz said during an appearance on "National Report." "These lobbies are powerful. These industries, they oftentimes can influence votes.

"But this president is undaunted. And Secretary [Robert] Kennedy is fearless in this regard. And we made a full-court press. And I want to give a shout out to Chris Klumpp, John Brooks, Amy Hernandez. There were many members of this team, hardworking individuals who came into government from the private sector. The president said, 'Come bring those talents into government.' This president will respect you. He'll let you make a difference. And that's why I think serving in this administration is a pretty cool opportunity."

Oz credited the president for urging companies to bring their manufacturing back to the U.S. to benefit all parties. "Part of the Pfizer arrangement was for them to make a commitment to spend tens of billions of dollars more in the U.S. Making their medications here, doing their R&D here.

"If we're going to spend money buying these medications, let's make sure we're the hub of innovation. So we want to ensure that this country stays on the cutting edge and never dull that edge. But all of this is part of a general push to president has made."

