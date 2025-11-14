Dr. Oz to Newsmax: MAHA Movement 'Radically Transparent'

On President Donald Trump's 300th day in the White House, Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax the MAHA movement's commitment to "radical transparency" is restoring trust in science, medicine, and government after years of what he called catastrophic mismanagement under Democrats.

Oz joined "Finnerty" on Friday as part of host Rob Finnerty's "Trump 300" special on Newsmax.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator said the country would be facing "catastrophic outcomes" had Trump not won last year's election, pointing to what he described as a deep public distrust in scientific institutions after pandemic-era mandates and messaging that "didn't actually make sense."

"Americans stopped trusting the ballast of society," Oz said. "When doctors, nurses, and scientists act like hypocrites, you create a credibility gap that becomes almost insurmountable."

Oz said the Trump administration has reversed that trend by insisting on being "radically transparent" with the public.

"A good example was our willingness to talk openly about things as soon as we learn about them," Oz said. "Tylenol issues, the prescription Leucovorin for autism, and an acknowledgment that autism has grown so fast we can't just write it off anymore."

He argued Democrats are attacking the MAHA movement because they fear it is gaining momentum with voters who are relieved to see long-ignored issues finally addressed.

"I think a lot of folks sitting at home are saying, 'Finally, someone's going after these issues,'" Oz said.

As one illustration, he highlighted Trump's push for most favored nation drug pricing to stop Americans from paying far more for the same medications sold cheaply overseas.

"The average American would go to the drugstore and 1 in 3 times couldn't pick up their medications," Oz said. "Why? Because we charge three times more for the exact same pills made in the exact same factories as Europe."

According to Oz, Trump laid it out plainly: "‘We don't want that anymore.' Go after the pharma executives. Bring them back in. Make sure they charge us what they charge Europe.

"And guess what? They listened," Oz said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com