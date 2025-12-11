Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Trump Admin Targeting Massive Fraud Crisis

Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax on Thursday that the Trump administration is preparing a sweeping crackdown on what officials now describe as an unprecedented wave of healthcare fraud targeting Medicare and Medicaid programs across the country.

Appearing on “Greg Kelly Reports,” Oz said senior administration officials have been meeting regularly and will gather again on Monday for a press conference not only to update the public on the shocking fraud scandal unfolding in Minnesota, but also to outline a much broader strategy to confront criminal networks exploiting the nation’s healthcare system.

“We’ve been talking constantly,” Oz said. “Several members of the administration are coming together on Monday.

"We have a press conference, both to give an update on what’s happening in Minnesota but also to talk more broadly about fraud around the country.”

Oz said even longtime officials inside the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — people who have seen virtually every kind of criminal scheme — were stunned by the sophistication and scale of the Minnesota case.

But he stressed that Minnesota is only one example in a nationwide pattern of exploitation.

“And although the Minnesota example is one that is unforgettable and has been shocking, shocking even to people inside CMS who have seen almost every kind of fraud,” Oz said, “we have five times more durable medical equipment suppliers, people who sell wheelchairs and canes and the like, five times more of those than McDonald's in South Florida.”

According to Oz, that imbalance raises serious questions about international involvement.

“We think the Cuban government might be involved if the Miami mayor is correct,” he said.

Oz warned that Armenian criminal organizations in Southern California are running massive scams in both hospice care and home healthcare.

Oz also pointed to a Russian multinational criminal organization accused of attempting to steal $15 billion from the American healthcare system.

“We had a large Russian multinational criminal organization that we busted — $15 billion of effort they were making to steal money. And those folks, of course, all fled to Russia.”

He added, “So part of the challenge here is, What do we actually do as a government to stop down foreign criminal organizations who are trying to attack Medicare and Medicaid? Our most vulnerable people are at risk.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com