Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Goal to Return to Medicaid's 'Noble Mission'

The goals of the Trump administration in revamping Medicaid are to return the program to its "original noble mission," Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told Newsmax Saturday.

"Those living in the dawn of their life, children, those in the twilight of their life, older folks who didn't have any funds, and those who had disabilities — that was the original purpose of this spectacular entity called Medicaid," Oz said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"But we have deviated from this original noble mission — some of it from drift, some from design. But the program that I inherited as the administrator, what the president has put me in charge of is a far different program from what was created 60 years ago. And it was imperative for us to address the fraud, waste, and abuse in the program."

Oz listed changes the administration will make to the program, which include work requirements, eliminating tax loopholes, and removing care for illegal immigrants and gender surgeries.

"And so you want to make sure the program is actually doing what it was designed to do, taking care of folks who desperately need our support. They need a hand up; they don't want to handout," he said.

