Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Shutdown Shows Dems in 'Free Fall'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, blasted the Democrats for the government shutdown in an appearance Monday on Newsmax.

"The Democratic Party is in a free fall," Oz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They keep making up different bits of data every time I hear interviews."

Oz said they have been cleaning up Medicaid fraud, noting an audit revealed $1 billion had been spent on giving illegal immigrants free healthcare.

"Take California as an example," Oz said. "They are very proud to pay for full dental, vision, all kinds of services for illegal immigrants until they have to pay for it."

"But it's not right for taxpayers in Texas and Florida to have to ante up extra money to pay for that debt, and they keep changing the topic," Oz stated.

The Democrats' goal for the shutdown is to get rid of all the fraud, waste, and abuse safeguards we put into place.

Oz said his staff is working on fixing the numerous issues facing the Affordable Care Act despite the shutdown.

"You need to have people in offices at CMS working hard with better ideas," Oz said. "If you furlough your staff and you shut the government down, you're not going to get better ideas."

"You're going to get no ideas, which again, I think is part of the calculus. They don't have any game plan," Oz continued.

