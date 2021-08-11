Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Chris Cuomo Has 'Lost All Credibility,' CNN Next?

After copping out of having to cover the negative stories surrounding his brother – disgraced, New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo – CNN's Chris Cuomo's credibility is shot and CNN will be put to a test on its ethics, according to controversial former primetime host Megyn Kelly on Newsmax.

"Think about how the women inside of CNN are feeling about this guy right now," Kelly told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance," noting "loser Chris Cuomo" cannot cover sexual misconduct accusations in the future having been involved in advising his brother amid salacious allegations. "He actively worked behind the scenes to dismiss them all as part of cancel culture.

"These guys get wind of these allegations and decided to go after the women. Chris Cuomo is going to look at his staff and say he cares deeply about these issues?

"These stories are going to keep coming. Is he going to bow out of all of them? He's lost all credibility. He's shown us who he is, and I think at a minimum, this guy needs to be turfed for a long time, if not let out of that post."

Failing to move on Chris Cuomo's conflict of interest with his brother might cost CNN and President Jeff Zucker their credibility next, Kelly added to host Eric Bolling.

"This is a career defining and a character defining moment for CNN – forget Chris Cuomo; we know who he is – for CNN," Kelly said. "There are other journalists there. There are people there who I really like and still respect a couple.

"They may have gone after Andrew finally, but they won't say a word about brother Chris, who's been acting as a political operative," Kelly added.

Kelly asked if there was "1%" of credibility left at CNN under Zucker?

"If you're going to go political operative full political operative, taking a side on a story and actively working against one other, you've got to disclose it, and you've got to take a leave of absence," Kelly said. "The only reason we know Chris Cuomo did any of this stuff is he got caught, The Washington post found out, outed him, and only then did he come on the air and say, 'Oh, I can't report on my brother because I'm biased.'

"Now you can't report on him?!" Kelly continued. "And then we found out he was working behind the scenes even since then – now it's come out even since then and post his promise not to do it, has been doing it.

"So CNN, this is a real this is a moment for Jeff Zucker. Does he care at all about journalistic standards? Is there a 1% of that left in that news organization? Or isn't there?"

Kelly blasted Democrat "privilege" in the deep blue state of New York and its myriad instances of Democrat leadership scandals over the years, adding the Cuomos have "abused" their Democrat privilege.

"I am a lifelong New York state gal, and they love their Democrats in New York, and they love the Cuomo's," Kelly warned. "They loved his dad. He was born into such a family of privilege. He and his loser brother on CNN born into such a family of privilege.

"These guys never would have achieved the positions they have had it not been for their daddy and his name – a very popular three-term governor of New York, Mario Cuomo.

"So they get into these positions and what do they do? They abuse them."

Kelly suggested the cover-up is as bad as the allegations, when they worked together to try to silence accusers.

"Now we find out that they work together to silence these women and try to attack these some 11 accusers that came part against Andrew Cuomo, none of whom came from any positions of power," Kelly said, noting Lindsey Boylan earned her way to work for the governor only to be exploited, as alleged.

"She goes to work for Andrew Cuomo as an aid; the guy tries to stick his tongue down her throat, wants to play strip poker with her, says all these inappropriate comments," Kelly said, citing the allegations Boylan has made against the governor, which he has denied. "And then when she finds the courage to tweet about it, what do these two privileged brothers do?

"You know the ones who trade off of their family name, their family connections, their family power: You conspire together to try to silence or humiliate her, embarrass her."

Kelly also excoriated Times Up and another unnamed "woke" activist group in the scandal.

"They work with the heads of two woke organizations to smear her by releasing her personnel file, including Time's Up," Kelly added. "Time's up, which was born to help women who come forward with sexual harassment allegations – unless your name is Tara Reade and you're accusing Joe Biden, or your name is Lyndsey Boylan and you're trying to accuse Andrew Cuomo, because they worked with Cuomo, edited his response, going after Lindsey Boylan.

"It's insane."

