Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Midterm Results Prove Biden Presidency 'Is Done'

Megyn Kelly told Newsmax that — even with disappointing midterm results for Republicans — President Joe Biden's presidency "for all intents and purposes, is done."

During a Wednesday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Kelly said Biden's "legislative agenda is over" after Republicans likely gained Senate and House majorities.

"The GOP is going to stop and stymie everything he tries to shove down their throats now, in a way they only dreamed of being able to do for the past two years," Kelly said.

"Think of the 'Inflation Reduction Act' and how 'Build Back Better' kept coming back in one form or another — the crazy, far-left green agenda," she added.

A critical reason for the current inflation crisis is the Democrat-led Congress overspending without significant pushback, Kelly continued, adding, but with Republicans' gains, that increasingly appears to be changing soon.

"Maybe we'll finally find out how COVID started and prevent another pandemic if somebody actually looks into it like they'll do in the House," she said. "Maybe we'll find out what's happening along the southern border.

"Maybe we'll find out whether Joe and Hunter [Biden] actually did commit some sort of fraud or other inappropriate dealings in their overseas excursions. I don't know, but I'd love to have answers, and a willing Congress is part of that equation."

Meanwhile, Kelly condemned The New York Times for targeting her over comments made regarding questions in the official story of the violent break-in of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco.

"The New York Times has lost its mind," she said. "It no longer recognizes what journalism is. We get paid to be skeptics. That's literally our business. It used to be cherished and revered, and the people who work for The New York Times used to do it.

"The question is not why am I raising doubts. The question is why aren't they? I have questions. Most people do. That doesn't make me a purveyor of misinformation."

