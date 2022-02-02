Megyn Kelly: Biden Lacked the 'Spine' to Attend NYPD Officer's Funeral

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don't have the guts to stand up to their constituents, media personality Megyn Kelly told Newsmax.

Biden ''didn't have the spine'' to show up at St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay his respects to a New York City police officer who was killed while responding to a 911 call, Kelly told ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' on Wednesday.

''It's like Justin Trudeau ducking those truckers in Canada just as they come and they want to speak with him about his vaccine mandate — he didn't have the spine, so he tucked tail and he ran.

''And Joe Biden didn't have the spine to come face those cops mourning their brethren. He didn't want to have a moment like Alvin Bragg, the soft-on-crime DA had at the funeral last week where Jason Rivera's family refused to come out at the wake until he left.

''I have to give the guy credit for showing up and allowing a moment that was not good for him politically — at least he was there — but Joe Biden doesn't have the guts for that. He would never put himself in that position, his PR is too important for him,'' Kelly said.

The death of Wilbert Mora, 27, was announced four days after he and his partner were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem.

His partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, died the night of the shooting.

Bragg attended Rivera's funeral and wake, though Rivera's family walked into the back during the latter so they didn't have to sit with him. They also refused to come out until he left.

Rivera's widow blasted Bragg in her husband's eulogy as she described the moment she found out he'd been killed.

''Although you won't be here anymore, I want you to live through me. This system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he's watching you speak through me right now,'' Dominique Luzuriaga told mourners at St. Patrick's Cathedral as they gave her a standing ovation.

The new Manhattan district attorney announced in one of his first days in office that he would be applying less stringent policies on prosecuting certain crimes, Fox News reported. He later clarified the memo, saying it gave the "wrong impression."

