Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Senate 'Didn't Deliver' on Megabill, Vote Is a No

Congressman Chip Roy, R-Texas, says he's a no on the Big Beautiful Bill if a vote is called right now, as the Senate "didn't deliver," but said House members can send it back and "move this through based on our understanding of how it will be implemented and what we understand the legislation to mean how the executive branch will carry it out."

"At every step along the way, we've been trying to improve the bill," Roy told Newsmax TV's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"We did so in January when we set up a framework that came to the Budget Committee. … When we went through the Budget Committee last time, we got serious reforms to the Green New Scam subsidies. At every stage, we've been able to advance the ball down the field.

"Now we get to the final product and the Senate, frankly, they didn't deliver. So now what we're trying to understand is what can be done legislatively and if not legislatively what else can be done to make sure that when this stuff is implemented that deficits aren't going to be higher and that we're going to be in a position where the Green New Scam subsidies aren't going to continue to undermine our grid and undermine energy reliability in the state of Texas and everywhere else," he added.

"So, we'll have a conversation with the administration to understand that. Again, still serious reservations. If they call the vote right now, I'm a no. So, we've got to go figure out where this is going if I'm going to get to yes."

On whether the bill would pass by July Fourth if it went back to the Senate, Roy told Newsmax, "it certainly wouldn't do that.

"I don't think the president is concerned about the July Fourth deadline as much as getting it done. But you know we understand the difficulties in the Senate. We have difficulties in the House. We want to see this thing improve And that's what we're having the conversations about right now. Do we send it back to the Senate or do we you know move this through based on our understanding of how it will be implemented and what we understand the legislation to mean how the executive branch will carry it out?" he said.

