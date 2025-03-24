Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Dems Trying Scare on Medical Reform

Medical doctor Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday night that the Democratic Party was trying to scare voters on Republicans' push to reform government-subsidized medical care.

When asked by "Finnerty" if Democrats who were holding up signs during President Donald Trump's address to Congress earlier month were trying to scare voters, the congressman responded, "Yes, absolutely."

"And, you know," he continued, "this is a system — And thank God we have reform in mind. And accountability really is the word of the day. They really don't have any idea what they're talking about. It's rooting out fraud. It's rooting out people who are defrauding the Medicare system, be they providers or be they patients, and getting things back to the states."

"Yeah, they're trying to scare people, which is what, sadly enough, I think my Democratic colleagues sometimes try to do — play upon emotions rather than rational thought. But the system and so many of the systems of government drastically need reform."

