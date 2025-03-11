Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Rep. Jeffries 'Lying' About Medicaid Cuts

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is "lying to the American public" about any proposed cuts to the Medicaid program.

Last week, Jeffries released an official statement that claimed, "House Republicans and Donald Trump proposed the largest cuts to Medicaid in American history." While House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described Jeffries words as "falsehoods," Meuser said he will use "even stronger words."

"He lies. The minority leader is lying to the American public just for the purpose of trying to sell something for political purposes," Meuser said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Meuser said the Republican's version of the continuing resolution "looks a lot like the one the Democrats passed last year."

"There are very few changes, unfortunately. That's why we have some disgruntled Republicans. But we also have Republicans that realize that we need this runway in order to advance [President Donald Trump's] 'America First' agenda — which is reconciliation, which is tax relief, which is closing the border and strengthening our national security and strengthening our economy, which will happen," Meuser added.

