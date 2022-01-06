Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Dems, Biden Want to Keep Jan. 6 in News as a Distraction

Democrats want to keep the Jan. 6 incident in the news cycle to distract the country from President Joe Biden's failures, says Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.

"The aim is to keep this in the media cycle for as long as possible so that everybody is talking about Jan. 6 and the investigation and what occurred and what lawmaker was texting [then-President Donald] Trump or Mark Meadows or other people instead of what we should be focusing on in our country," Steube said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "The bad things that are happening in our country are [the] cause of the Democrats and Biden."

Steube named inflation, the immigration crisis at the southern border, and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal as failures on behalf of the Biden administration.

"More than a million illegal immigrants have crossed our border and have been released all throughout our country," he said.

The Democrats "want to stay the focus on Jan. 6 so that the country is not focused, the media is not focused, on the real crises that are affecting our country right now."

Biden, in a forceful speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, accused Trump and his supporters of holding a "dagger at the throat of democracy." He warned that though it didn't succeed, the insurrection remains a serious threat to America's system of government.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," Biden said. "You can't love your country only when you win."

"The former president's supporters are trying to rewrite history," Steube added. "They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on Jan. 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot."

