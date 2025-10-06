Jewish Advocate to Newsmax: Progressives, Media Ignore Israel's Message

Progressives and the mainstream media are ensuring that Israel is losing the propaganda war against the Hamas terrorists in Gaza, a Jewish advocate told Newsmax.

Appearing on "Sunday Agenda," Yuval David said bias and misinformation are fueling a dangerous double standard against Jews and Israel.

"Israel definitely is losing in this propaganda war, in this war of information," David told host Lidia Curanaj. "Most people think that just because there's a lot of information out there, it must be true. But what we're seeing is a horrendous double standard.

"Every other community gets empathy when it's attacked, but Jews get excuses when Jews are terrorized, attacked, killed, and wounded."

He added that progressives and much of the media continue to justify or minimize antisemitic violence.

"They say it's political, but it's not political — it's hate. And the hypocrisy of progressives exposes the moral bankruptcy of their movements," David said.

Harvard graduate student Shabbos Kestenbaum, who previously sued the university over its handling of antisemitism on campus, joined the interview and praised President Donald Trump's efforts to hold universities accountable.

"When you violate the civil rights of American taxpayers, you have forfeited your right to federal funds," he said, adding that Trump's actions to defund noncompliant universities mark "promises made, promises kept."

Both guests expressed hope for Trump's latest diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages and end the war.

David said those negotiations "show strength, not appeasement" and that peace will only come "through strength and force."

Kestenbaum agreed.

"I would say absolutely I'm hopeful," Kestenbaum said. "President Trump is a peace through strength president. Meaning, you talk … softly but carry a big stick. And this president has made it clear that if Hamas does not take the deal, then Hamas has no future on planet earth."

"I also think it's quite remarkable that the Hollywood elites, that the cultural elites in our society who have been calling this a genocide for basically two years, are actually quiet. We can end this alleged genocide the minute Hamas decides to surrender and release the hostages."

"But of course, none of those elites in our country are calling on Hamas to do that thing."

