Mark Meadows: Jan. 6 Commission All About Political Theater, Not Truth

The House vote Wednesday to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol is "all about political theater, they're not really about finding the truth,'' former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday on Newsmax TV.

The final vote was 252-175, reported CNN, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

''I can tell you that most of what they will do is just make four- or five-minute speeches for television in hopes of continuing a false narrative,'' he added.

''What we will see is these made-for-TV 'commissions and hearings' that go on, not only is this hearing and this commission not set up in a way to get to the truth — but the conclusions already been drafted. Let's face it, Nancy Pelosi, her progressive leftist Democrat colleagues, have already written the narrative, and they've written the conclusion,'' Meadows said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Meadows said he believes that Democrats only have the January 6th issue to grab onto in order to try to take away focus from other glaring problems the Biden administration is currently facing.

''They have open borders. We have no jobs. We have no peace in the Middle East and so this is the only issue that they can grab onto. So, this is all about political theater, not about getting to the truth,'' Meadows asserted.

''But listen, this is the only thing Democrats have," he stated again, "and at the end of the day I don't see it being meaningful.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here