Steve McQueen 'Full Throttle' Doc Premieres Sunday

The life and legacy of actor Steve McQueen will be explored in Newsmax TV’s new hour-long documentary “Full Throttle: The Steve McQueen Story” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m.

Considered the “King of Cool,” McQueen was renowned not only known for his laid-back antihero persona but for his real-life daredevil spirit and rebellion.

His strong masculine presence, which resonated so much with audiences in the 1960s and ’70s, combined with his box office success, cemented his status as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood history.

When to Watch:

9pm ET Full Throttle: The Steve McQueen Story

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

Whether it was his iconic roles in movies like 1963’s “The Great Escape,” where he played a persistent escapee, or his character as the wrongly convicted prisoner in 1973’s “Papillon” to his role as a no-nonsense detective investigating the murder of a witness in 1968’s “Bullitt,” McQueen was frequently cast as a risk taker who let his actions speak louder than his words.



McQueen often played characters who were tough, independent, and sometimes rebellious, which was a departure from more traditional leading men. His roles reflected the anti-hero themes of the time.

With his movies consistently drawing large audiences, McQueen was also one of the highest-paid actors of his generation.

In essence, the actor known for his piercing gaze, lived life on his own terms both on and off the screen. He was known particularly for his passion and participation in racing both motorcycles and cars.

He became so skilled at it, he even considered pursuing it professionally. The hobby translated to his role in “Bullitt,” where he performed many of his own driving stunts, including the film’s famous car chase scene.

He was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1978 with the honor recognizing his contributions to the sport.

“What people don’t realize is that behind the swagger and tough-guy persona was a very restless soul, whose only escape was racing and fame,” producer Rodney Lee Conover said. “This is not the story of a perfect man. It’s the story of a rebel who bent the system until it cracked under his stare.”

Through rare archival footage, never-before-seen photographs, and in-depth interviews with historians, friends, and family members, the show explores the enduring influence of McQueen’s talent, instincts, and resilience.

Despite his untimely death in 1980 from a heart attack following surgery for mesothelioma cancer, McQueen redefined what it meant to be a star in Hollywood: raw, rebellious, and effortlessly cool.

His uniquely collected image and iconic films continue to influence popular culture four decades after his death.