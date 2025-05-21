Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Rep. McIver Can't Assault Officers

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Wednesday that while Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., was in the right as a member of Congress to inspect a New Jersey immigrant detention center nearly two weeks ago, she cannot assault an officer of the law.

On May 9, McIver and two other New Jersey Democrats in Congress, along with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, protested outside the Delaney Hall Detention Center. It's not clear how events unfolded, but an altercation broke out. Baraka was arrested and later released.

A week or so after the incident, the Department of Homeland Security released a snippet of footage showing McIver shoving an officer amid the chaos.

On "American Agenda," Van Drew said, "No doubt we do have the right to go into" the Delaney Hall Detention Center, "but at the same time ... she did not have a right to assault a police officer."

Van Drew, chair of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Oversight, said that in a hearing on Tuesday, it was revealed that Delaney Hall was housing criminal migrants such as "murderers, drug dealers," and "rapists."

"The real dredges of the earth," he added.

"I don't know what this perverse, bizarre desire is on the part of ultra-left Democrats to protect, to fight for, to help whenever they can, horrible criminals, to keep these illegal, horrible criminals in the United States of America and let them roam free. I don't understand what their goal is.

"So I believe she's wrong in all ways on this issue, just in every aspect of it. And she deserves to go through this process just like any other American who attacked a law enforcement officer would have to go through it as well."

