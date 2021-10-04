K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: China's Intent to Intimidate, Not Attack Taiwan

China could invade Taiwan if it wants to, but more likely it will intimidate the country and put pressure on it to bring the country fully under its control, K.T. McFarland, who served as a deputy national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Monday.

"They're going to pressure economically the United States and other countries in the Asian-Pacific region, and they plan to do to Taiwan what they did to Hong Kong," McFarland said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You know that Taiwan will slowly but surely fall under the rubric of China, and then Taiwan doesn't take its order from Taipei anymore. It takes its orders from Beijing."

Over the weekend, China sent over 150 fighter jets into Taiwan's airspace, and McFarland said it's making its move to show Taiwan that the United States won't stand behind it, using as proof the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

China also backed up its threats by doing its military exercises in a way that crossed Taiwan's airspace to show the country that it could crush the smaller nation in a few days, and that America wouldn't come to its aid, said McFarland.

That means the Biden administration must take direct action including selling Taiwan military equipment, she said.

McFarland added that the United States must go to the countries in the region and remind them that the United States is still a power in the Pacific, not only economically but militarily, and then build on the relationships that were made during the Trump administration.

The White House must also let the Chinese know, because of the "quad" alliance of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, its actions won't be risk-free and that the United States has the ability to have economic and security relationships in Asia.

"They want to peel everybody off a little bit, a little bit more, and then they want to address each country one at a time, pick us off one at a time," said McFarland. "If we stand united together, they're going to back down and they need to back down."

McFarland also commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his admissions that he told his Chinese counterpart at the end of the Trump administration that he'd warn them of a pending attack.

Milley won't be held to account, said McFarland, adding that the general waited until after the election to speak to the Chinese leader and to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa because he wanted to keep his job if President Joe Biden was elected.

"Everybody knew President Biden was going to come in and fire anybody who had been appointed by President Trump," she said, noting that Milley "had to show that he wasn't a Trump guy and that he was really a Biden guy, and I think that that's why he made the calls."

And that, she said, "is treason. We didn't elect Gen. Milley. We elected a president and we have one president of time and his name is not Gen. Milley."

