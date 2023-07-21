Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Trump Likely Mulling Primary Debates

Ronna McDaniel believes former President Donald Trump will likely "keep everybody guessing until the very end" about whether he will participate in any 2024 primary debates.

Appearing Friday on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the Republican National Committee head said that, although she hopes he attends, many of Trump's advisers are encouraging him not to do so.

"I think we should all be hopeful that we have a robust debate that outlines what Republicans are looking to do to save our country versus the disaster of [President] Joe Biden — with an open border, with crime surging, with kids far behind on education," McDaniel said.

"I think this a great opportunity to take that message to millions of Americans."

The chair also confirmed that nothing had been officialized for the second official debate other than its location at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

"Everybody's still in the running," McDaniel said of the network's chances to host the debate. "Newsmax is still in the running. We're just playing it slow right now and watching the process, and we're really excited for this first one in Milwaukee."

McDaniel said that the RNC pledge to support the eventual nominee will only come into play if candidates qualify for the first debate, which requires at least "1% in three national polls" and "40,000 unique small-dollar donations."

"But I expect everyone to sign a pledge that says, 'Our pledge is to beat Joe Biden and support the will of the voters,'" she said.

According to a FiveThirtyEight average, Trump leads the primary at 50.8%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 19.5%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 6.8%, and former Vice President Mike Pence at 6.6%.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tallied in at 3.9%, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina at 3.2%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 3.1%.

