RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Left Telling 'Absolute Lie' About GOP Voter Bills

The left is telling an "absolute lie" and degrading the "real horror of racism" with claims that voter laws that have been passed or are under discussion in several states are like new Jim Crow rules, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"They don't want to talk about the fact that most Americans support voter ID," said McDaniel on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They support bipartisan poll watchers. They support security for dropboxes. They support video surveillance so that we can ensure that the elections are being monitored ... we also want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and that's what all these laws are about."

Republicans, she added, "want to make sure that everyone who legally can vote, can, but that people who can't, shouldn't. That makes us feel safe in our elections and feel surety in the outcomes, and that's important to every American."

McDaniel also slammed the media for its reporting about Democrat lawmakers who left Texas rather than allow a quorum to vote on that state's proposed voter laws, saying the "hypocrisy is clear" for its treatment of them after six have been reported as being positive for COVID-19.

"If these were Republican lawmakers skipping town on the taxpayer dime, not wearing masks on a plane, meeting the vice president, getting COVID, this would be all over the news," said McDaniel. "Republicans (would be) be eviscerated but when it's Democrats, it's a different standard. And that's what's so hypocritical about the way we process news right now in this country, and this is why so many Americans have so much distrust."

She also agreed that come 2022, Americans will show that they are "done" with Democrats as the majority party.

"I mean, they are watching the censorship (and) the cancel culture," McDaniel said. "They're watching big tech in collusion with the Biden administration suppressing free speech, but beyond that are gas prices are up. We're seeing inflation. We are seeing our groceries costing more. We are seeing the disaster of our border not being secure. Abandoning Israel, uh, vacating our energy independence. These are so many things that are coming out of this administration in such a short time to dismantle what the Trump administration did so well that lifted every American, so we're looking forward to a great midterm to discuss these ideas."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here