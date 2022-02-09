RNC Chair to Newsmax: Grassroots GOP Not Voting on Cheney, Kinzinger Censure

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax on Wednesday that the grassroots Republicans will likely not be casting their ballots based on the party's censure of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., when they go yo the polls this year.

"I don't think most people are going to be voting about the RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger, I'm sorry. I don't.," McDaniel said during "American Agenda." "I think most people are mad that we have a committee in Washington, D. C., the Jan. 6 committee, focusing on that instead of where did the origins of the Wuhan virus come from? What did China do to hide that what's going on, with our men and women still left back in Afghanistan. Why isn't our government focusing on the rising energy crisis and gas crisis? These are the things that the American people are really mad about."

McDaniel’s comments come as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the Jan. 6 protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol "a violent insurrection," referring to that day in the same way as the Democrats and Housse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Several thousand supporters of former President Donald Trump took part in the protest and riot during a joint session of Congress held to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Five people died during and in the immediate aftermath of the protest and riot, including Ashli Babbitt — who was shot and killed by Capitol Police — and officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered a stroke and died the next day.

"We were here. We saw what happened," McConnell said during a press conference Wednesday. "It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. After a legitimately certified election."

McConnell said he is taking issue with the Republican Party's decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for serving on the Select Committee on Jan. 6.

McDaniel, however, said that the reason grassroots Republicans were upset with Cheney and Kinzinger participating on the committee was that Pelosi denied the appointments made by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., effectively denying representation of the minority party on the panel.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger were publicly critical of Trump’s role in the protest and riot at the time, which McDaniel said was the reason Pelosi wanted them to serve.

"What's happened with [Cheney and Kinzinger], and this is why the RNC took this step which is unprecedented, and I don't foresee us doing this again, was because [Democrats] decided to say it's OK to form a committee that had no Republican representation, that the Republican Party was not able to choose representation to work with Nancy Pelosi."

McDaniel also said the GOP condemns the violence that took place during the riot, and that should be settled in the courts by holding those responsible for the acts accountable.

