RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Biden Will Hinder, Not Help McAuliffe

President Joe Biden will hurt, not help, Terry McAuliffe's campaign for governor in Virginia by campaigning on his behalf, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Newsmax Tuesday.

"Terry McAuliffe himself has said Joe Biden has been a drag on his ticket," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that Republicans plan to blast out McAuliffe's words against the president on Tuesday, when Biden makes the short trip from Washington, D.C., to Arlington to stump for the Democrat candidate.

She added that Biden is only making the one stop, rather than campaigning in other parts of Virginia, because he wouldn't get a good reception, even though Virginia is a blue state.

The race between McAuliffe, who has made former President Donald Trump more of a focus in his election bid than he has Biden, and GOP challenger Glenn Youngkin, is running neck-and-neck.

McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, said during a virtual call with supporters earlier this month that his campaign for governor is "facing a lot of headwinds from Washingon" and acknowledged that Biden is not popular in Virginia, reports The New York Times. ​​

He since downplayed the remark as being a comment about overall frustration with Washington's inaction.

McAuliffe has also hurt himself with his comments about parents having "no say" in their children's education, said McDaniel.

"Think about what that means for parents," she said. "I'm one of them coming out of the pandemic. We were online with our kids and virtual school every day, working to get our kids the education they deserved, as many states shut them, shut them down and kept them out of the classroom.

"McAuliffe has been so personally offensive in the suburbs of Virginia, but it's resonated across the country, and I think parents are really upset as they've gotten more and more insight as to how education works and how much control the unions have."

New Jersey's race for governor is also running tight, and that is a "great sign heading into the midterms," as "we can have some surprise victories next week," said McDaniel.

