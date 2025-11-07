W.Va. AG to Newsmax: Dems to Blame for SNAP Chaos, Shutdown

West Virginia Republican Attorney General J.B. McCuskey criticized Democrats over the ongoing government shutdown and a federal judge's order requiring the Trump administration to continue full funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

McCuskey told Newsmax's "National Report" on Friday, "What's really important here is that we have millions of Americans who are struggling to eat."

He said Democrats chose to fight in court instead of reopening the government. "In the wake of that catastrophe, Democrats' only option was to be litigious, as opposed to walking into the building, voting to open up the government, and funding SNAP so that so many, not just West Virginians, but people all over the country who are struggling to eat, can have access to a benefit that they need."

McCuskey said Democrats were to blame for prolonging the crisis. "So what we have here is Democrats who have shut down the government and are trying to find a way around their incompetence," he said.

He said Democrats were wrong to attempt to shift blame to Republicans. "It is really remarkable to watch Democrats try to blame Republicans when they have voted 15 times to shut the government down and Republicans have voted 15 times to open it up."

In response to a federal judge in Rhode Island ordering the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP, McCuskey defended the administration's position.

He also criticized the broader use of nationwide court orders.

"Our office, along with about 25 other Republican attorneys general, earlier this year at the U.S. Supreme Court, fought to have these kinds of universal injunctions ended," McCuskey said.

He said the practice undermines the balance of power. "What we know is that the idea of a universal injunction, as they play out in district courts, is very dangerous to our judicial system, and it's very dangerous to the concept of the three branches of government, all having equal power."

McCuskey said he expects the administration to prevail. "We believe that the administration is going to win this appeal."

He said his office has been fighting these injunctions for over a year. "We won in the United States Supreme Court, holding these rogue district court judges who think they're more powerful than the president, accountable for a massive overstep of what is their constitutional authority."

McCuskey said the rulings reflect political bias. "The thing that's really interesting is somewhere in the neighborhood of 91% of every universal injunction ever created by a district court judge has been against President Trump, and that's in the history of our country."

He said the problem lies with "rogue liberal district court judges overstepping their bounds because Democrats can't do their job and are unwilling to vote to do the things for the American people that they were put there."

