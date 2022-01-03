Rep. Lisa McClain to Newsmax: GOP in Congress 'Ready to Fight' Dems Agenda

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax Monday that Republicans are collectively “ready to fight” the Democratic agenda, including trying to break the filibuster in the Senate, and the federal takeover of election laws.

“We’re ready to fight. We’ve been ready to fight,” McClain said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “I think America's waking up to the bullying and the rhetoric of the media.”

McClain said that if the policies proposed by the Democrats were so good, they would not have to “hound” their own party’s senators like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to vote for them.

“I've said it several times, just because you bully somebody doesn't make it right,” she said. “And if that's the tactic that they have to use, is to hound Manchin and Sinema, (then) perhaps their policies aren't good for the American people because if they had good policies for the American people, they wouldn't have to hound them, and bully them, and give this false narrative. They could actually tell people the truth.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that the Senate will vote this month to possibly change the filibuster rules to allow the Democrats’ voting rights bill to pass the chamber with a simple majority instead of the required 60 votes to get passed a filibuster, Reuters reported.

"Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president (Donald Trump’s) ‘big lie’ about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation," Reuters reported that Schumer said in a letter to Democratic senators on Monday. "We can and must take strong action to stop this anti-democratic march."

Democrats are pointing to 34 laws passed in 19 states that they believe restrict access to voting, many of which requiring voters to provide identification.

“(From GOP) leadership on down, we need to collectively band together and focus on this voting rights issue because 80% of America when we polled them, agree that we need to show voter ID when you go, you know, picture ID, when you go to vote,” she said. “That's not an infringement on your voting rights.”

McClain said the notion that people’s right to vote is being eroded by the new laws, and that a federal takeover of the system is warranted, are believing the lies being spun by the media.

“Everybody knows what they're doing is lying. I mean, out and out blatant lies,” she said. “If you just give the American people the truth. Give them the facts, (and) believe in them, that if they are presented with the facts, and not the political facts, just the facts. I think Americans will make really good decisions. I believe they can make better decisions than the actual government.”

