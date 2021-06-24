Rep. McClain to Newsmax: More Focus Needed on Dealing With China

Rep. Lisa McClain, who is looking at a bill concerning how U.S. companies deal with China, told Newsmax Thursday that companies have a responsibility to protect both their own property and their clients' data.

"As a business owner, I understand the importance of profit, and I understand the importance of business," the Michigan Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That is the capitalistic model in which we use that has made this country so great."

However, companies must make sure their intellectual property is protected from being taken by the Chinese government, said McClain.

"That is our responsibility as a business is to protect our intellectual property and our client's data, and I think we can do both," she said. "But I think we need to have a much greater focus on protecting our intellectual property because it is a real threat out there."

McClain further commented that in every committee hearing she's attended, "all I have heard is China is our number one threat."

"I was in a hearing yesterday with the Secretary of Defense, and I actually questioned him on this, and he assured me, although he couldn't give me any action steps or any specifics, that our data is protected," said McClain. "I think I want a little bit more assurance than that when we do business with a communist country such as China, that we the people have some assurances that our data and our security is of the utmost importance and that it's protected."

She added that it's important to be able to do business in a global market but to make sure that important and sensitive data, especially military data is protected, "and I believe we can do that."

China has power it wields over companies, such as with its move to close Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and actions such as that are what the United States needs to prevent, said McClain.

"Yes, profit is important, and business is important. But yet at the end of the day, in my business, before I got to politics, the client was the client and the clients of America are the American people," said McClain. "We need to start thinking about what our actions are doing."

Policies against China must also be "really tough, much like our past administration was tough," said McClain, noting that former President Donald Trump didn't work within the traditional Republican mold and kept China alert.

"They were always a little cautious and they were a little bit on their heels because they didn't know what to expect," said McClain. "That played very well. And I think it was an asset. It would. It would be in our best interest to have a little bit more of that. "

