Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Afghan Partners 'Have Death Warrant' on Their Backs

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Afghans who have worked with U.S. forces over the last 20 years and may not get out of the country by the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline set by President Joe Biden ''have a death warrant on their back.''

''What bothers me the most is this biometric equipment where we had all of our Afghan partners, those interpreters, all their biometric databases,'' McCaul said Friday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''Now, guess who has it now? The Taliban, and guess what's going to happen to them? They are going to be left behind because we can't get them out by Aug. 31, and now they have a death warrant on their back.''

The president said Thursday that more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over, capturing the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 14 as the United States moves to pull out of the nation after a 20-year war.

Since the takeover, the airport in Kabul has seen a chaotic exodus of U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghan refugees, many of whom helped U.S. forces during the war and are now being hunted by the Taliban.

In addition, suicide bombers from the ISIS-K terrorist organization struck at one of the airport gates and nearby, killing 13 U.S. service members Thursday.

McCaul said he went on television earlier and said that Biden would have ''blood on his hands'' for the way he was handling the Afghanistan withdrawal, and that he took some blowback for those remarks.

''I was the first one to come on TV and I said that he has blood on his hands, and I took some heat for saying that,'' McCaul said. ''But you know what? I was right, and now look what's happened — 13 servicemen dead. We haven't seen this in 10 years, and it happened in Afghanistan.

"The blood of 160 Afghans at that airport, and much more to come as the crisis unfolds. And all those allies we have, they're going to be left behind in Afghanistan, and will be executed in a very gruesome way by the Taliban. I do think he has blood on his hands.''

McCaul said that Republicans and even some Democrats in Congress are not happy about how Biden handled the withdrawal, and it should be investigated so that leaders can be held accountable.

''It's probably the worst foreign policy blunder of my lifetime,'' he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here