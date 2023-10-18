×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccaul | gaza | hospital | hamas | rocket | misfired

Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: 'Misfired Hamas Rocket' Hit Hospital

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 09:41 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the massive blast at a Gaza City hospital was caused by a "misfired Hamas rocket."

"The fact is, I got a briefing [from] the intelligence community. It's very clear that the hospital was taken out by a misfired Hamas rocket," McCaul said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"And yet, they do what they do best," he said of the media. "They turn the narrative against Israel, making Israel the perpetrator and Hamas the victim."

McCaul continued: "It's just the opposite. Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered innocent civilians. And the kibbutz that I attended — they went into the daycare center, shot the children, cut their heads off, and burned babies alive.

"I got to tell you, this is just the beginning. ... They're going to try to get Hezbollah and Lebanon to light up and fire 100,000 rockets into Israel. That's their goal."

"You know, they're terrorists. I talked to the Israeli ambassador last night. He said they're just like ISIS, and they are. Their tactics are just like ISIS," he continued.

"And, you know, we don't want this thing to escalate into Lebanon and to the West Bank. But, yeah, be rest assured: Iran has said ... once Israel goes into Gaza on the ground, that they will essentially utilize all forces, including their proxies."

"That's what we're concerned about right now," McCaul said. "That's another reason why I introduced the bill to put secondary sanctions on the $6 billion that this administration wants to pump into Iran after they gave Hamas $150 million just this last year, along with all the weapons. And yet they won't even say that Iran is behind all of this and that they have their fingerprints all over this. Iran is all behind this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the massive blast at a Gaza City hospital was caused by a "misfired Hamas rocket."
mccaul, gaza, hospital, hamas, rocket, misfired
354
2023-41-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 09:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved