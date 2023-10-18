Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: 'Misfired Hamas Rocket' Hit Hospital

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the massive blast at a Gaza City hospital was caused by a "misfired Hamas rocket."

"The fact is, I got a briefing [from] the intelligence community. It's very clear that the hospital was taken out by a misfired Hamas rocket," McCaul said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"And yet, they do what they do best," he said of the media. "They turn the narrative against Israel, making Israel the perpetrator and Hamas the victim."

McCaul continued: "It's just the opposite. Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered innocent civilians. And the kibbutz that I attended — they went into the daycare center, shot the children, cut their heads off, and burned babies alive.

"I got to tell you, this is just the beginning. ... They're going to try to get Hezbollah and Lebanon to light up and fire 100,000 rockets into Israel. That's their goal."

"You know, they're terrorists. I talked to the Israeli ambassador last night. He said they're just like ISIS, and they are. Their tactics are just like ISIS," he continued.

"And, you know, we don't want this thing to escalate into Lebanon and to the West Bank. But, yeah, be rest assured: Iran has said ... once Israel goes into Gaza on the ground, that they will essentially utilize all forces, including their proxies."

"That's what we're concerned about right now," McCaul said. "That's another reason why I introduced the bill to put secondary sanctions on the $6 billion that this administration wants to pump into Iran after they gave Hamas $150 million just this last year, along with all the weapons. And yet they won't even say that Iran is behind all of this and that they have their fingerprints all over this. Iran is all behind this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!